Milwaukee fatal teen shooting; man accused enters not guilty plea

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The Brief Martell Haire entered a not guilty plea and was bound over for trial on Thursday, March 19. He's accused of killing an alderman's nephew and wounding two other people in an October 2025 shooting. Law enforcement arrested Haire in Oklahoma more than three weeks after the shooting.



Martell Haire, the Milwaukee man accused of killing an alderman's nephew and wounding two other people in an October 2025 shooting, entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday, March 19.

The court then found probable cause and bound Haire over for trial.

Prosecutors charged Martell Haire, 38, with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and more for the shooting that happened near 79th and Hampton.

Shooting and arrest

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 20, 2025. A criminal complaint said a witness told detectives she and Haire got into a fight that night. She told Haire to leave, and he pulled out a gun and shot at the boys sitting at the table "for no reason."

Prosecutors said one of the boys told detectives after he was shot that he "stayed on the ground and pretended he was dead so he wouldn't get shot more." He and another victim were taken to the hospital, while 16-year-old Marquis Champion died at the scene near 79th and Hampton.

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Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed a burst of gunfire – 12 shots in six seconds. The video also showed someone running away from the area roughly 20 seconds before the shots were fired, and the final frames showed the sheer shock as people scrambled for safety and to get help.

Ald. Mark Chambers said law enforcement arrested Haire in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 – more than three weeks after the shooting that killed his 16-year-old nephew, Champion.