Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 83rd and Villard, 27-year-old dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 22.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:32 p.m., a 27-year-old was stabbed near 83rd and Villard.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.