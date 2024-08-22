Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 83rd and Villard, 27-year-old dead

article

One person was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:32 p.m., a 27-year-old was stabbed near 83rd and Villard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.