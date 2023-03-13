Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 16-year-old dead, woman charged

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, March 7 near 43rd and Good Hope in Milwaukee. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Shayla Moore is facing one count of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 43rd and Good Hope Road around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old boy lying on a bedroom floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was inside the apartment when police arrived and admitted to stabbing the victim. In an interview with police, Moore explained that she and the victim got into an argument because the victim had visitors in the apartment and was not supposed to have visitors. The argument became physical, Moore allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the complaint.

Moore was not injured in the argument. She told authorities that she had anger issues.