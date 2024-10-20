Milwaukee fatal shootings Saturday leave 2 dead, neighbors react

The Brief There were two fatal shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 19. One of those shootings happened at Deer Trail Apartments, which is on Menomonee Park Court on the city's northwest side. A 26-year-old man died at the scene.



Two men are dead after two separate shootings in Milwaukee this weekend.

The latest shooting happened on what neighbors call a quiet street on the city’s northwest side.

Police squads lit up the night sky on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Deer Trail Apartments in Milwaukee.

Behind the police tape, officers worked to piece together a deadly shooting.

"I got out of the car, heard some screaming. Ten seconds later, I heard shots go off," said Erick Henderson, who was just getting home when the shots happened. "It was at least like 7, 8."

Paramedics arrived at Menomonee Park Court after 9 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old died at the scene.

Scene on Menomonee Park Court

Data from the medical examiners office says the victim was a man.

Neighbors say there are a lot of young kids who live and play on this block, making this senseless shooting even more upsetting.

"Don’t resort to gun violence and death," Henderson added.

This was not the city’s only homicide investigation that day.

Scene on Menomonee Park Court

Police say another 26-year-old died Saturday in a shooting on North MLK Drive.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man in that case.

Two fatal shootings in Milwaukee Saturday

The two fatal shootings are unrelated, but the violence comes as homicides continue to trend downward compared to the last two years.

Back on Menomonee Park Court, it’s always been a quieter neighborhood.

Neighbors, just like Erick Henderson who has a two-month-old baby, hope the violence doesn’t come back.

"I know people like to feel the way they feel. But sometimes it’s never worth all of that," Henderson said.

Milwaukee police have not made any arrests in the case on Menomonee Park Court.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.