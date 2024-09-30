Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Monday, Sept. 30 No arrests have been made.



One person is dead and three were wounded in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30.

25th and National

A 23-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. Police say the victim was in his vehicle when a fight broke out nearby and shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

42nd and North

At approximately 3:50 a.m., a 36-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

77th and Capitol

A 29-year-old woman was fatally shot around 4 a.m. The shooting was the result of an argument, police say.

27th and Wisconsin

A 16-year-old was shot at about 4 a.m., however, the shooting wasn't reported until 10:30 a.m., when the victim got help near 27th and Locust.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.