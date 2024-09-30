Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and three were wounded in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30.
25th and National
A 23-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. Police say the victim was in his vehicle when a fight broke out nearby and shots were fired.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
42nd and North
At approximately 3:50 a.m., a 36-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
77th and Capitol
A 29-year-old woman was fatally shot around 4 a.m. The shooting was the result of an argument, police say.
27th and Wisconsin
A 16-year-old was shot at about 4 a.m., however, the shooting wasn't reported until 10:30 a.m., when the victim got help near 27th and Locust.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
