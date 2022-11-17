Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Police were called to the shooting near 44th and Concordia and found the victim unresponsive on the ground. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy of the found the victim had 15 gunshot wounds.

Another victim was shot in the leg but survived. According to a criminal complaint, that victim told police she heard an argument between Cleveland and the victim when Cleveland pulled out a gun and fired several shots. She began to run toward the door, heard more shots and realized she, too, had been shot.

The complaint states a witness described the events that led to the shooting, too. The witness said Cleveland – who he knew as "Tone" – shot the victim two-to-three times before standing over him as he fell to the floor and shot four-to-five more times.

The witness said the victim and Cleveland knew one another and are often "messing" with one another, which they were right before the shooting.

Both the victim and the witness identified Cleveland as the shooter from a photo array.

Online court records show a warrant had been issued on May 11 for Cleveland's arrest. Now in custody, Cleveland was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Nov. 17.