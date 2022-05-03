44th and Concordia homicide: Medical examiner dispatched

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the homicide of an adult man near 44th and Concordia on Tuesday, May 3.

Milwaukee police are on the scene investigating.

A tweet from the medical examiner says an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Homicide investigation near 44th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Advertisement

This is a developing story.