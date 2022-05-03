Expand / Collapse search

44th and Concordia homicide: Medical examiner dispatched

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the homicide of an adult man near 44th and Concordia on Tuesday, May 3.

Milwaukee police are on the scene investigating.

A tweet from the medical examiner says an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.