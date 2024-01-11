Milwaukee fatal shooting, Sherman and Congress, robbery related

Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting, Sherman and Congress

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night, Jan. 10 near Sherman and Congress. 

It happened around 10:10 p.m. 

Police say the 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This incident is robbery related. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.     