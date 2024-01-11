Milwaukee fatal shooting, Sherman and Congress, robbery related
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night, Jan. 10 near Sherman and Congress.
It happened around 10:10 p.m.
Police say the 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is robbery related.
Milwaukee fatal shooting, Sherman and Congress
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.