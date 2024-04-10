Milwaukee fatal shooting, police chase; man, woman accused in death

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man and 35-year-old Lake Geneva woman are accused in connection with the shooting death of a man on the city's south side on Wednesday, April 3. The accused are Joshua Richardson and Melodie Olson. They face the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide (Richardson)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (Richardson)

Attempting to flee or elude an officer (Richardson)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Richardson)

Disorderly conduct-two counts (Richardson)

Harboring or aiding a felon (Olson)

Misdemeanor bail jumping (Olson)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched late on Wednesday, April 3 to a shooting that happened at a residence near 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side. They found a man with a gunshot wound. That man, later identified as David Odenhal, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased on the morning of Saturday, April 6.

A woman who was with Odenhal at the time of the shooting told police she and Odenhal were watching a movie when she "heard 3-4 gunshots and she saw the curtains move, and then saw Odenhal fall over on the couch," the complaint says. The woman told police she did not see any shooter or suspect vehicles. The woman also told police about three days before this shooting incident, she and Odenhal had hosted a party at their residence. The morning after the party, a subject "Paul" knocked on the door. They did not answer the door for "Paul." About ten minutes later, the complaint says a different man arrived at the door and knocked on windows. The complaint says this man, described as a male, white, in his late 20s, inquired about "Paul" and stated that he had given "Paul" money. This second person produced a gun, and the woman closed the door on the man. Moments later, she "heard 3-5 gunshots and then the male subject left," the complaint says. The woman did not report this incident to police.

Detectives investigating the April 3 shooting located three brass 9mm Lugar casings in the street outside the residence. The complaint says inside the home, "there were multiple bullet strikes to the walls." From the scene evidence, "it was apparent that the shooter fired shots from the outside into the residence," the complaint says.

Investigators spoke to a person who identified himself as a witness to the shooting. He told police he "stated the black SUV began to slow down at which point he observed muzzle flashes coming from the front driver's window of the SUV," the complaint says. This person's dash camera also captured the shooting. That video allowed police to identify the license plate on the SUV in question. It also captured audio from the SUV. The complaint says a "male's voice is briefly heard, following by a female voice that states, 'this one, right there babe, right there,' as the (SUV) slows down in front of Odenhal's residence. Immediately after the female speaks, multiple gunshots are heard."

About two hours after the shooting, police located the SUV involved in the shooting. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver in the SUV sped away at a high rate of speed. A police chase followed.

The complaint says as the SUV approached the Interstate 94 overpass at N. 6th Street, the SUV slowed and officers "observed the front passenger of the vehicle extend her arm out and throw a black firearm. The gun hit the guardrail and bounced back onto the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge."

The SUV ultimately ran out of gas near 2nd and Everett Street in downtown Milwaukee. A male driver jumped out and began running away. One officer was able to chase the driver down and take him into custody. The driver was identified as defendant Richardson. The passenger, identified as defendant Olson, was also arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, after being taken into custody, "Richardson was found to be in possession of a black 9mm magazine with unfired cartridges in his right pants pocket." Officers also went back to the area where the gun was thrown and located a black Glock 19 9mm handgun.

The complaint notes the police chase of Richardson and Olson lasted approximately 17 minutes and stretched 14 miles. Speeds during the chase approached 100 mph.

When police questioned Olson, she indicated she was dating Richardson. She also "admitted that Richardson shot out of the vehicle before the police chase," the complaint says. Olson also noted the incident from a couple days earlier when she said "Richardson went back to that house (with Olson) and fired a gun outside the residence," the complaint says.

Investigators also spoke with Richardson. He "indicated he did not know how the firearm magazine got into his pocket and initially denied firing any shots or being in the (SUV) when shots were fired." But in a second interview, Richardson "admitted there was a gun in the car." Again, he denied firing any shots. When questioned about the incident a couple days prior to the April 3 shooting, Richardson admitted he was working a deal for cocaine. Richardson "admitted being angry and that he went back to the house and went to the door, but denied shooting his gun, but indicated he could not remember exactly because he was drunk and on Xanax," the complaint says. Richardson said it was possible he had shot the gun.

According to the criminal complaint, 'Richardson ultimately admitted to being the one who shot during the incident where Odenhal was struck," the complaint says. He "believed he shot because he was drunk and thinking about the money he was owed," the complaint says.

Richardson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, April 9. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

Olson made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday as well. Cash bond was set at $1,000.