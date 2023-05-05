Milwaukee fatal shooting; Omarion Danielson reaches plea deal

article

Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee reached a plea deal on Friday, May 5, in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24.

Danielson pleaded guilty on Friday to a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide in this case. In exchange, two charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Danielson is scheduled for sentencing on June 20.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Danielson told investigators he fired at a vehicle after words were exchanged at a nearby store.

Investigators found Torres in an Acura that suffered a bullet strike to the driver's side door. She was shot in the back. Her son's father told investigators he heard "rapid gunfire" as they turned onto Greenfield from 30th Street, but he didn't see who was shooting. Afterward, he said he asked Torres what was wrong, as she was spitting up blood. He said she couldn't put the car in park, so he did, but their car ended up sliding into another car. He said he couldn't get the doors of the vehicle open, so he used his gun to shoot out the window. He then got his son out of the car and ran to Torres, noticing the bullet hole in the door and the fact that Torres had been shot in the side/back. She died at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness said she was standing on a porch near 29th and Greenfield when she saw a gray Nissan Altima, estimating that 10 to 15 shots were fired. She looked away before hearing the shots, and when she turned back to where she had seen the Nissan, she saw someone shooting from the passenger's side window, hanging from the car.

Altercation at Scott's Beer and Food

Just before the homicide, police were investigating a shots fired report at the nearby Scott's Beer and Food (near 33rd and Scott). There, five 9mm cartridges were found. Eleven other cartridges were found near 29th and Oak (near the homicide scene). An investigation revealed all were fired from the same gun.

Prosecutors say surveillance shows Danielson at the store at the time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

During an interview, Danielson told investigators someone at the store said something to him, and when he confronted that person, a total of three people dropped their items and left the store.

Danielson said he then shot at their car, they fired back and he shot at them again. He said he and the driver of the Ford Taurus he was in at the store then went to Bay View to get pizza. He said he later learned of the homicide at 29th and Greenfield "on the news."

Omarion Danielson changes his story, prosecutors say

When he was told that Torres died and that the Milwaukee mother's young son was in the back seat, prosecutors say Danielson changed his story a bit. He said the people in the Nissan weren't shooting at him. He said he "figured there were a lot of people" in the Nissan, and he "knew they had a gun, and he wasn't going to let them shoot him." He said "he fired at their vehicle from his vehicle, shooting out the window 10 times." He said "he wasn't really aiming, it was dark and he couldn't see anything."

He added that "he didn't really mean to kill the lady," prosecutors say.

Danielson is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Torres and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with Torres' son and her son's father.

Prosecutors noted Danielson was on GPS monitoring, and data showed he was in the area of the store and scene of the shooting at the time.