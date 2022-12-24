Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield.
Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.