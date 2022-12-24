Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting scene near Layton and Greenfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield.

Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.