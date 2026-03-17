Milwaukee fatal shooting near Green Tree and Darien; 27-year-old charged

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The Brief Tyrese Allen faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 9 shooting of Maya Tolbert, Giovanni McVicker, and Tolbert's unborn child. Court filings say surveillance video allegedly shows Allen firing his weapon before he surrendered to police and admitted involvement. Allen appeared in court on March 15 with cash bond set at $500,000.



A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man, woman and her unborn child near Darien and Green Tree on March 9. Tyrese Allen is the accused – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

First-degree intentional homicide-unborn child

Homicide investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area of Darien and Green Tree late on Monday, March 9, after they heard 20 to 30 gunshots nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two individuals on the ground.

Maya Tolbert

Life-saving measures were attempted, but both of the victims died on the scene. They were later identified as Maya Tolbert and Giovanni McVicker.

Giovanni McVicker

People at the scene were yelling and telling police that the shooter ran towards a nearby apartment. When police approached the building, a man was seen exiting the building and "appeared to be trying to surrender," the complaint says. That person stated "he was the one who shot them," the complaint says. That person was later identified as the defendant, Tyrese Allen. Allen told investigators "there were two guns 'upstairs,'" the complaint says.

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Detectives recovered more than 40 9mm spent casings at the crime scene. They also located "two loaded Glock magazines with blood stains, as well as items of clothing and an iPhone," the complaint says.

Scene near Green Tree and Darien, Milwaukee

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

Investigators spoke with several witnesses at the scene. One witness indicated an argument started between two apartment units. That argument moved outside and then a "physical fight occurred between two females," the complaint says. The witness said she saw the defendant "jump in and start swinging at one of the females," the complaint says. McVicker tried to pull the defendant off of that woman. Moments later, the witness said she saw the defendant shoot at Tolbert, who fell to the ground.

Homicide investigation near Green Tree and Darien, Milwaukee

A second witness provided a similar account of what happened at the scene.

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A third witness indicated the defendant and McVicker were involved in an argument, and that both had guns. This witness told police McVicker "produced a pistol and started shooting the defendant, then the defendant shot back," the complaint says.

Surveillance video recovered

Dig deeper:

Investigators recovered surveillance video that shows the events that led to the shooting. The complaint says after the shooting, the "defendant leaves, then returns and appears to grab an object from where Maya Tolbert is laying (believed to be a firearm), and then goes back to the apartments." The complaint notes, "the video does not appear to show McVicker ever shoot his gun, nor does it appear to show anyone shoot except for the defendant."

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed the defendant, who admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Allen "indicated that the dispute/feud began prior and had been going on for a while," the complaint says.

Homicide investigation near Green Tree and Darien, Milwaukee

The defendant indicated he saw McVicker "had an extended clip on him, and believed McVicker was trying to shoot him, then he did not remember what happened after that," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Allen made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, March 15. Cash bond was set at $500,000.

Allen is due back in court on March 23.

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