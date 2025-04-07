Milwaukee fatal shooting, mother of 8 killed; man pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a mother of eight. As part of a plea agreement, Ronald Fuller pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree reckless homicide in the death of LaKeyshia Timmons. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.



A 53-year-old Milwaukee man charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of LaKeyshia Timmons, a mother of eight, agreed to a plea deal in court on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Ronald Fuller reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and changed his plea to guilty on a 2nd-degree reckless homicide charge, with the use of a dangerous weapon enhancer.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 25, 2025.

2024 incident

The backstory:

A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of LaKeyshia Timmons, a mother of eight, who was gunned down outside of her home on the city's north side. The accused is Ronald Fuller.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 18th and Hadley on Monday morning, April 1, 2024, because of a ShotSpotter complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, LaKeyshia Timmons, with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Timmons was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators located nine 9mm cartridge casings nearly 70 feet from where Timmons' body was located.

Police spoke with a person familiar with Timmons. He indicated he was awakened to the "sound of 6-7 gunshots" and "saw a person walking westbound on Hadley" immediately following the shots, the complaint says. He later realized the person walking away was Fuller -- because Fuller has "the same distinct limp as the person he saw walking away," the complaint says. This person also noted Timmons and Fuller "have been going through a messy child custody dispute," the complaint says. Later on April 1, Fuller was arrested.

As part of the investigation, Milwaukee police reviewed video recovered from a residence near 18th and Hadley. The camera faces the location where the homicide occurred. The complaint says it recorded a person "walking with an apparent limp." Later in the video, a detective heard a total of nine gunshots. The complaint says Timmons fell in the street near 18th and Hadley. As she was running, the video showed Timmons yelled, "Ron, why did you do that, man?" the complaint says. The person then walked away.

When detectives interviewed Fuller, Fuller stated "there was no misunderstanding between him and (Timmons). He had no reason to do what he did," the complaint says. Fuller also indicated "The devil made him walk over to (Timmons') residence," the complaint says. He told investigators "he only wanted to wound her, and he did this to take care of the kids. He threw the gun in a recycling bin," the complaint says.