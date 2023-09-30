Milwaukee fatal shooting near Locust and Humboldt
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old is dead after a shooting near Locust and Humboldt on Friday night, Sept. 29.
Officials said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.