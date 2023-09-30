Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Locust and Humboldt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old is dead after a shooting near Locust and Humboldt on Friday night, Sept. 29.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.  