Milwaukee fatal shooting: Ismael Moreno sentenced, 20 years prison

It has been more than two years since Purcell Pearson was shot and killed in Milwaukee. Pearson's family learned on Friday, June 23, the fate of his killer, Ismael Moreno.

Moreno, formerly one of Wisconsin's most wanted, will spend the next 20 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

"I do not think Ismael was aware of whose life he took. And if he does not know it now, he will after today," said Makayla Hughes, Pearson's sister. "Ismael gave me no choice but to accept the fact that my brother will never be around for anything ever again."

The Pearson family mourning has not subsided.

"I needed him. I needed him more than anything. We all did, and you took that away from us," Hughes said.

In February 2021, Purcell Pearson agreed to meet up with then-17-year-old Ismael Moreno and another teen. The teens messaged Pearson under a false name, claiming they would buy a pair of designer sunglasses Pearson was selling. Surveillance video showed the teens driving away without paying for the frames. Pearson held on to the vehicle until Moreno opened fire, killing Pearson.

"I deeply sympathize with the family for whatever pain or trauma this situation has caused them. I send my prayers and condolences their way. I understand how it feels to lose a loved one, and I don’t wish this upon anybody because no one should have to bear the loss of a loved one," Moreno told the court.

Pearson's family is pleased with the sentence for Moreno. But now, a proud mom has to start picking up the pieces.

"Purcell planned on going to graduate school, but never got that chance," said Stephanie Johnson, Pearson's mother. "Now we can start healing. This has been a day we’ve been waiting for, for a long time."

Tyrell Joseph is the name of the second teenager involved in Pearson's murder. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in March 2022.