Milwaukee fatal shooting: 17-year-old charged, crime at 28th and Burnham

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man near 28th and Burnham on Sunday, July 2. The accused is Brandon Taylor – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

Bail jumping (felony)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to 28th and Burnham in response to a call about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the rear passenger seat with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased – and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Carlos Lopez.

Police spoke to multiple people who were in the car with Lopez, who they say had arranged to buy a gun near 28th and Burnham. Each of the people indicated two men approached the car; one had a gun and went to the back door where Lopez was. One person said "suddenly the man tried to snatch the money" that Lopez had -- and the driver of the car took off. The driver told police he heard gunfire and "only went a short ways before it got stuck in a construction hole," the complaint says.

Another person told police two suspects ran to a nearby house, the complaint says. Police made contact with that house and found the defendant. The complaint says outside the house in a garbage dumpster, police found a tan 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

28th and Burnham shooting

Police searched the streets near the shooting. They located four .40 caliber casings.

When police interviewed Taylor, he said "the real plan was to take (Lopez's) purchase money without giving (Lopez) the gun in exchange," the complaint says. Taylor "denied that he had ever fired the gun (the statement fails to explain how the 9mm casing ended up in (Lopez)'s car)," the complaint says.

Taylor was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 6.