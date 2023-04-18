23rd and Scott homicide; Milwaukee men sentenced to life in prison

article

A second Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting on the city's south side.

Bryell Bonds, 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to first-degree intentional homicide. He will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 30 years.

The other man, 25-year-old Santos Solier, was sentenced in April; he will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 40 years. A jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in February.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Police were called to the scene near 23rd and Scott early on March 29, 2021, for a report that there was a dead body in an alley. Upon arrival, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds – and the victim died at the scene.

Medical examiner called to scene of shooting near 23rd and Scott

A criminal complaint states 10 casings were found on the pavement near the victim's body. Surveillance from multiple nearby locations showed two men shot the victim.

Footage showed the victim speaking with the men – identified as Bonds and Solier – for a while, getting in and out of an SUV. After several minutes, the footage showed the men backing away from the victim – arms extended, each of them holding a handgun.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The complaint states the victim stayed near the SUV, unarmed, as the men backed away. The men fired shots at the victim, then got in the SUV and fled the scene.

A woman who appeared on surveillance talking with the men said, before the shooting, she and the victim had run into Bonds and Solier at a bar. She said, according to the complaint, that the victim and one of the suspects had been arguing, but it never became violent.