Shooting at Milwaukee's Dineen Park: Teen dead, 9 hurt, 2 homes hit by gunfire

A 17-year-old girl is dead and nine others were injured following a shooting at Dineen Park in Milwaukee early Monday morning, July 22.

Police say the shooting happened at an "impromptu car party" at the park.

A verbal altercation broke out, and shortly before 12:30 a.m., Milwaukee police received at least one 911 call reporting the shooting, according to police.

According to witnesses and investigators, a group of several dozen people had gathered on the north side of the Dineen Park parking lot on Sunday night in response to a social media invitation to a car party.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 66th Vienna

One person died as a result of the shooting and eight others were wounded. Additionally, a 19-year-old woman suffered upper body injuries from being trampled.

Two homes in the area of 66th and Vienna were struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported at either home.

Investigators are working to identify and locate a suspect or suspects, as well as a motive.