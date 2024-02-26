Milwaukee fatal shooting; 3 killed, vigil held

New video shows what lead up to a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that left three people dead that happened on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Police said the incident happened just after noon near 51st and Center. They said a domestic violence situation turned into a physical fight.

"They were arguing about house keys," said a woman who witnessed the shooting, who did not want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation. "All hell broke loose. Once that happened, the women started fighting, the men started fighting the women and then everybody got to shooting."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She said she saw at least three people pull out guns.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said 21-year-old Brianna Sanders and 28-year-old Sam Hunt were killed. Family told FOX6 News that they were cousins.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, police said a 39-year-old that was taken to the hospital succumbed their injuries.

Police also confirmed Thursday they are no longer seeking additional persons of interest.

Brianna Sanders and Sam Hunt

A vigil for Sanders was held on Monday night, Feb. 26.

Her mother, Nicole Sanders, said she was leaving work when she got the call.

"I got off the bus and I heard the news and I fell to my knees," she said. "It’s like my soul was snatched out of my body."

Sanders was a young mother of three children.

51st and Center vigil

The victim’s aunt, Yakima Knight, said her niece was called to assist in the Sunday disturbance.

"I just want these kids to stop pulling up at people’s houses attempting to fight," Knight said. "Because I don’t think she got up yesterday morning knowing she was going to be murdered."

Police say an unidentified man was shot and is in serious condition. A 23-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive.

Carmen Pitre, executive director of Sojourner Family Peace Center, said domestic violence homicides are on track to reach the same numbers as last year. She wants that to change.

"What also often happens is friends and family members know about the violence, and they often try to intervene, or get asked to and then the situation escalates or can escalate," Pitre said. "You need to speak to someone if there’s violence happening."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Police said the shooting victims were taken into custody, along with a 25-year-old.

Related article

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.