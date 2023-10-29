Milwaukee shootings; 1 dead, 1 wounded on Sunday, Oct. 29

article

One person is dead and a second wounded in two shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 29.

50th and Medford

A 28-year-old was fatally shot near 50th and Medford in Milwaukee early Sunday, Oct. 29.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital – and died from injuries. Police are searching for an unknown shooter.

52nd and Courtland

A 37-year-old was shot and wounded near 52nd and Courtland around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.