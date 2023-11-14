Milwaukee fatal shooting; 44-year-old dead at 6th and Galena

article

A 44-year-old was shot and killed near 6th and Galena in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.