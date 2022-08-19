39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



