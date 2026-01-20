Milwaukee fatal shooting at 38th and North; Brookfield man accused

The Brief Nathaniel Richards is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for fatally shooting Patrick Davis during an argument on Jan. 13 in Milwaukee. Witnesses identified Richards as a drug dealer known as "Nate" who shot Davis outside an apartment after retrieving a handgun during a dispute. Police arrested Richards in Brookfield, seizing two pistols, $62,000 in cash, and cocaine.



A 67-year-old Brookfield man is accused of fatally shooting a man near 38th and North in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The accused is Nathaniel Richards – and he faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Nathaniel Richards

Social media videos and posts call Richards "Pastor" and link him to Kingdom S.I.G.H.T. and Front Favor Ministries in Milwaukee. FOX6 News went to the church's address on Tuesday, but nobody was there.

Fatal shooting investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 38th and North Avenue on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 13 for a shooting call. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, identified as Patrick Davis, lying face down on the ground. Officers and firefighters took lifesaving measures, but Davis was pronounced deceased. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Davis died from a gunshot wound.

Police scene near 38th and North, Milwaukee

Investigators located a footprint impression in the mud near the rear patio that appeared to match the shoes Davis was wearing. A detective located a single brass 9mm casing at the crime scene.

Witness statement

What they're saying:

Officers knocked on a door near the shooting scene and spoke with a woman. That person told police "she is a drug user and often goes to the (address) to purchase crack cocaine from 'Nate,'" the complaint says. The woman said "a man she knows as :bulldog" lives at the residence and allows "Nate" to deal drugs out of the apartment, the complaint says. The woman indicated about five minutes prior to the shooting, "Nate" and Davis were having an argument. She said "Nate" went to a rear bedroom and retrieved a handgun, the complaint says. When Davis saw the gun, he tried to walk out of the apartment and "Nate" followed, the court filing says. The woman said "within seconds of Davis and 'Nate' walking outside, she heard one gunshot," the complaint says. A photo array was shown to the woman, and she identified the defendant as the person she knew as "Nate," the complaint says.

Two other witnesses offered similar statements about what happened at the scene.

Arrest of defendant

Dig deeper:

The defendant and his vehicle were located in Brookfield. A search warrant was conducted at Richards' apartment and detectives located two pistols, ammunition, and more than $62,000 in case that was in three separate safes," the complaint says.

A detective located Richards' vehicle, which was searched. The detective located two cellphones and "a satchel containing multiple sandwich baggies which contained a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Richards was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

If convicted on the reckless homicide charge, Richards could face up to 60 years in prison.