Milwaukee fatal shooting, 28th and Concordia; 18-year-old accused

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide associated with a fatal shooting near 28th and Concordia on Wednesday, May 1. The accused is Jovon Young-Smith.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 28th and Concordia for a shooting. Officers located the victim in the kitchen of a home. That victim was taken to Children's Wisconsin -- but did not survive.

Investigators conducted a search at the home. They found a black Glock 17 9mm handgun just outside a bedroom window. The complaint says "the firearm appeared to be modified with an aftermarket 'switch' that allowed the handgun to be fired fully automatic." Also, the "9mm handgun appeared to be 'stove-piped,' which means that a fired cartridge casing did not successfully eject from the handgun and prevented further shots until that malfunction was cleared," the complaint says.

When investigators interviewed the defendant, Young-Smith said he, the victim and a third friend were all at the residence. He stated "the victim was in the bedroom 'playing with a firearm." The defendant stated that the firearm was a black Glock with a 'switch' on it. The defendant stated that he entered the bedroom and told the victim to give him the firearm. The defendant stated that he started to 'play' with the firearm. The defendant stated that he pointed the firearm directly at the victim and pulled the trigger," the complaint says. The firearm discharged and the victim was hit. Young-Smith told police "he did not know the firearm was loaded when he pointed the firearm at the victim," the complaint says. He also indicated he "did not check the firearm to see if it was loaded."

Young-Smith made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, May 6. Cash bond was set at $25,000.