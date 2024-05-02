Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings that occurred in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 1.

Location unknown

A 34-year-old was shot and wounded around 2:11 a.m.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Police are investigating where the shooting happened and are looking for the shooter.

28th and Concordia

A shooting in Milwaukee left one person dead near 28th and Concordia around 10:17 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.