Milwaukee fatal shooting, 28th and Concordia, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 2, 2024 5:55am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 1 left one person dead. 

It happened near 28th and Concordia around 10:17 p.m. 

Police say the 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips