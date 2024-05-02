Milwaukee fatal shooting, 28th and Concordia, no arrests

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 1 left one person dead.

It happened near 28th and Concordia around 10:17 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.