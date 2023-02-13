Milwaukee fatal shooting at 19th and Burnham, 1 dead, 1 hurt

article

A male was killed in a Milwaukee shooting near 19th and Burnham Monday, Feb. 13. A Milwaukee man, 35, was hurt.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim who was hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.