Milwaukee fatal shooting; 13th and Concordia, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday, May 21 near 13th and Concordia. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.