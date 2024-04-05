Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash, 50th and Hampton

article

A crash on Milwaukee's north side left a pedestrian dead on Thursday night, April 4. It happened around 8:15 p.m. near 50th and Hampton.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.