Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash near Muskego and Burnham

A 24-year-old is dead following a crash near Muskego and Burnham on Friday night, Sept. 8.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was on a motorcycle and struck the side of a passing vehicle while performing a "wheelie" maneuver. The victim succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene until police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.