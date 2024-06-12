Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; accused turns self in to police

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of hitting a man with his SUV at 35th and Capitol and then fleeing the scene. The accused is Julian Stanberry-Sproles – and he faces a single charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 7 regarding a hit-and-run crash at 35th and Capitol. A pedestrian was located, and life-saving measures were attempted for roughly 19 minutes. The victim was pronounced deceased.

The 911 caller told police they were standing outside the Domino's Pizza when "she heard a guy yelling and some kind of commotion on the street," the complaint says. The caller turned her back "when she suddenly heard a 'boom' and then heard a vehicle speeding away," the complaint says. The caller indicated she then saw a man lying in the street. The caller also described the fleeing vehicle as a late model SUV, possibly gold.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the Domino's Pizza. It shows the victim crossing N. 35th Street. A silver SUV collides with the victim and "the victim disappears from the video, as though he was knocked to the ground," the complaint says. The video then shows the victim staggering to the bus shelter.

Around 5:30 a.m. the next morning, the defendant walked into Milwaukee Police District 4 to report a vehicle accident. He told an officer "that he had been involved in hitting someone near 35th and Capitol." The defendant stated "he was driving with some friends and was preparing to turn onto Capitol Drive when he felt a bump. He stated that he looked behind and believed that he hit someone," the complaint says.

Investigators spoke with the defendant's mother. She said her sone "panicked and that is why he did not stop," the complaint says. The mother then took her son to the police department, so he could turn himself in.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Stanberry-Sproles was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, June 12.