Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; Maurice Cook pleads guilty

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 17 in connection with a September 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at 60th and Fond du Lac.

Maurice Cook, 31, of Milwaukee, entered the plea of guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving the death of Tasha Davis.

Tasha Davis

Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a car owned by the mother of his child. According to a criminal complaint, he called that woman after the crash and told her he "hit somebody on Fond du Lac."

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the car speeding up Fond du Lac before hitting Davis, who was "propelled up the roadway." The car then quickly left the area.

Cook was arrested at an address where he's listed to reside on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.