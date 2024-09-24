Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, woman killed, sister injured; new video

The Brief One woman was killed, and her sister was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2024. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were crossing 76th Street near Good Hope Road at about 11:50 p.m. Charges are still pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Jarring new video shows a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Milwaukee woman and seriously injured her sister.

The crash happened late Saturday on 76th Street near Good Hope Road. Milwaukee police say the two sisters were crossing the street when they were hit.

The crash killed 20-year-old Talise Dunmore and injured her 23-year-old sister, De-Lisha Dunmore.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Video from Furniture Land, a nearby business, shows the driver speeding and sending Dunmore airborne without ever stopping.

Talise Dunmore and De-Lisha Dunmore

The surveillance video is overwhelming for Dr. Jennifer Potts, who taught Dunmore at the Center Street Nail Technology Academy

"I don’t have any words," Potts said. "It really doesn’t even look real. It’s just unreal to see this."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the driver of a White Acura was going double the posted speed limit, traveling at 80 miles per hour, striking the victims.

Talise Dunmore was thrown 50 to 75 feet. She died on the scene.

De-Lisha Dunmore is at home recovering with broken bones.

Related article

"I’m a proud service connected disabled American veteran. I have definitely seen some things," Potts said. "However, that's war-like and this is not a war zone. It shouldn‘t be."

Potts said Dunmore paid to put herself through school earlier this year and was working as a licensed nail technician. She had dreams of owning a salon.

"Her future was bright and it was just taken away from her," she said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Investigators were able to locate the driver and vehicle. Police have a 34-year-old in custody.

Charges are still pending.

The car had a dented hood along with hair and biological matter stuck to the bumper.

"We’re hurting," Potts said. "That is just devastating, and I feel for her parents."