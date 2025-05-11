Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, 90-year-old killed; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Saturday night, May 10, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:40 p.m., a 90-year-old was crossing the street near 35th and National when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Despite life-saving measures, the victim died on the scene.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was identified, found, and arrested.
The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.