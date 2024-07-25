Milwaukee fatal gas station shooting; mother found guilty, son wanted

article

A Milwaukee woman was found guilty at trial in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in October 2023.

Denika White, 40, was charged with harboring/aiding a felon in the case. She was ultimately arrested in Las Vegas in March.

White's son, Fredrick Harmon, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting – and court records indicate he is still on the run.

Case details

Milwaukee police responded to shooting near Appleton and Hampton early on Oct. 20, 2023. Officers found a 54-year-old man – since identified as Sunny Arimnuta – with gunshot wounds at a gas station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detective recovered security video from the gas station that captured the homicide. According to a criminal complaint, it showed a car parked near the front door facing the building. A woman, identified as White, got out from the driver's door.

The complaint said White entered the gas station's convenience store and had a brief interaction with the victim. The video showed White then go into a bathroom, exit quickly and grab some toilet paper from a shelf. The victim took the toilet paper from White.

Moments later, after White left the bathroom again, the video showed she paid for a drink and chips, all while arguing with the victim. When White left the store, the complaint said she walked to a freezer by the front door, grabbed several ice cream cones and left the store without paying.

The complaint states the victim went outside and stepped in front of White. The front passenger in the vehicle, identified as Harmon, then got out of the vehicle. The victim was seen waving at White and gesturing toward the convenience store.

The victim was roughly 10-15 feet from Harmon who then pointed a pistol over the top of the vehicle, per the complaint. Harmon then "discharges his firearm several times at (the victim)." Harmon and White got in the vehicle and drove away.