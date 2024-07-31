Milwaukee fatal crash outside Leon's Custard; Cudahy man sentenced

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jered Corn of Cudahy on Tuesday, July 30 to ten years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal rollover crash that happened outside Leon's Frozen Custard in December 2023.

Corn faced five criminal counts. But on Tuesday, he reached a plea deal. Corn pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content. Two other charges, including second-degree reckless homicide and knowingly operating without valid license causing death, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

The wreck happened outside Leon's Frozen Custard, near 27th and Oklahoma, on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Police said the driver, Corn, ran a red light at 75 mph, resulting in a crash in which his vehicle flipped and struck a concrete pole.

Corn's sister, identified as 22-year-old Sierra Hill, died in the crash.

Surveillance video of that crash showed an SUV rolling over and striking the concrete pole outside Leon's Frozen Custard.

Court records also indicate Corn had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the crash. That warrant stemmed from a missed court appearance in a misdemeanor weapons case.