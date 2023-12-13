Milwaukee fatal crash; 27th and Oklahoma, 1 dead

article

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and Oklahoma.

According to police, the driver ran a red traffic light and crashed. The front seat passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.