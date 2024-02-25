Milwaukee fatal crash, Hopkins and Burleigh; 1 arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old is dead following a crash that occurred Sunday, Feb. 25.
Milwaukee police said the crash happened near Hopkins and Burleigh around 6:15 p.m.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a 40-year-old, who fled eastbound on Burleigh and crashed into the 30-year-old.
Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 40-year-old was taken into custody and a gun has been recovered.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.