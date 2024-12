article

One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Dec. 2.

It happened near 93rd and Silver Spring around 8 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene for one victim.

It’s currently unclear if anybody else was hurt, along with what led up to the crash.