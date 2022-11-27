Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road.

Fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available from Milwaukee police.