Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road.
FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available from Milwaukee police.
