Police chase, crash; Milwaukee teen charged with reckless homicide

A Milwaukee teen is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – among other charges – after a deadly crash Sunday night, Aug. 13.

Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Jordan Williams of fleeing police in a stolen car before the crash near 68th and Silver Spring. Court filings indicate he did not have a valid driver's license.

Jamillian Brown, 17, of Milwaukee was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said nine people – Williams included – were hurt. Those involved ranged in age from 15 to 42 years old.

A criminal complaint states the car, a Hyundai with Florida plates, was reported stolen on Aug. 11. An alleged armed robbery involving that car happened the next day. Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., the complaint states officers spotted and tried to pull over the stolen car near 51st and Hampton – but the diver took off.

The complaint states several officers were in pursuit with lights and sirens activated, and the fleeing car with the several teens inside ran multiple red lights along the way before crashing into the women's car. The stolen car then caught fire.

A passenger in the stolen car was partially ejected, the complaint states, and was unconscious on the hood of the vehicle when first responders arrived. The driver, identified as Williams, and the other passengers were extricated.

Per the complaint, investigators accessed data from the stolen car's airbag control unit and determined it was accelerating up to a half-second before the crash – reaching 100 mph. The speed limit on Silver Spring where the crash happened is 35 mph.

