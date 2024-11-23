Crash in Milwaukee alley leaves man dead Saturday

article

A man is dead after a crash on Milwaukee's north side, the medical examiner's office said Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to a motor vehicle accident near 67th and Congress around 6:50 p.m. Medical personnel took one person to a hospital.

FOX6 News at the scene found police and crime scene tape in an alley. MPD said that is where the crash took place.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy of the victim is tentatively scheduled for Monday.