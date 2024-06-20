Milwaukee fatal crash; 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt at 49th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed three people and seriously injured a fourth at 49th and Oklahoma on the city's southwest side early Thursday, June 20.

Officials say a car with four people inside was headed east on Oklahoma Avenue at a high rate of speed when it lost control and collided with two parked cars.

Fatal crash at 49th and Oklahoma, Milwaukee

The 22-year-old driver along with two passengers, ages 19 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with more information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story.