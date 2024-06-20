Milwaukee fatal crash; 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt at 49th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed three people and seriously injured a fourth at 49th and Oklahoma on the city's southwest side early Thursday, June 20.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three victims as 22-year-old Helena Christensen of Hales Corners, 20-year-old Jason Jankowski of Milwaukee and 22-year-old Justin Reinke of Milwaukee.

Officials say a car with four people inside was headed east on Oklahoma Avenue at a high rate of speed driven by Reinke when it lost control and collided with two parked cars.

Fatal crash at 49th and Oklahoma, Milwaukee

A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

FOX6 News spoke with a neighbor who rushed to help after the wreck – as well as the mother of one of the victims.

"I'm still mentally disturbed by this, in fact, I had to call my pastor and text him and tell him what I experienced. I'm really emotionally messed up right now from what I saw," said Louis Taylor, who lives near the crash site.

"I just want to let all the young people know that think this is fun, it may be fun until your friend next to you is dead," said Sarah Lapalm, mother of Jankowski. "We really need to be more careful, and I know it's happening to a lot of people, it's not just me, but we all need to do something more with these kids, or each other or something, and make this stop happening."

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with more information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Reaction

Alderman Peter Burgelis

"The ‘Oklahoma Avenue Speedway’ has been a matter of concern for area residents for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Police Department hasn’t been able to allocate appropriate resources from District 6 to adequately patrol the area. The 11th Aldermanic District encompasses one squad zone that includes approximately 42,000 residents. That ONE SQUAD per 42,000 people is clearly less protection than residents deserve!

"Can you imagine West Allis or Wauwatosa being protected by one or two police officers? Although the 11th District has the lowest crime rate of the entire city, reckless driving and public safety remain concerns just as they do throughout the entire city. The southwest side pays far too much in property taxes to have far too little police protection. We must continue to examine all possible areas of improvement to combat reckless driving and keep our communities safe. Our residents deserve as much."