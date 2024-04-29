Milwaukee fatal collision; 65-year-old dies from injuries

article

A 65-year-old is dead after a collision that happened in Milwaukee last week.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, near 60th and Congress.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 60th. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment, however police said died from their injuries on Monday, April 29.

The 25-year-old male driver stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.