Milwaukee fallen Officer Jerving to be honored at National Police Week

Your generosity helped pay their way.

Now, Milwaukee police officers are preparing for a trip to Washington, D.C., to honor fallen Officer Peter Jerving.

Planning a trip for almost 100 people is all about moving parts. And at the House of Harley-Davidson, those "moving parts" are more than just business.

"It literally takes a village to do this," said Mark McClain, director of business development at the House of Harley-Davidson. "Whatever House of Harley-Davidson can do on our behalf to raise money for these and give back to the community, that far and away is our most important objective."

Wednesday, May 8, the motorcycle dealer and Haul Bikes teamed up to do just that.

They'll truck bikes from a handful of local law enforcement agencies all the way to Washington, D.C., just in time for National Police Week.

"These are working motorcade units that will be escorting their families to and from different occasions, different events for that week," McClain said.

Families like that of fallen Officer Jerving, whose name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

"He's not with us anymore. And he was a big part of us. He was the best of us, I think," said Jerving’s mother, Patty Jerving. "I'm just honored that so many people want to remember Peter."

She hopes the trip brings closure to Jerving’s colleagues, who will be there not just to show support, but to receive it.

"Even one officer dying means a lot to them, but to have so many so close together, it was really devastating for them."

National Police Week runs from Sunday, May 12 through Saturday, May 18.

On Monday night, organizers will hold a candlelight vigil and read the name of every officer killed in the line of duty last year.

They'll have another memorial service Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.