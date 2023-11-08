Milwaukee entertainment venue; Pabst Theater Group reveals Vivarium

article

Pabst Theater Group announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 that Vivarium as the name of its new all-ages entertainment venue opening in early 2024 on Milwaukee’s east side.

A news release says the 450-seat Vivarium (1818 N. Farwell Avenue) will be a club featuring dialed in sound, great sightlines, natural cream city brick, wood walls, skylights and a main room filled with live greenery. Vivarium replaces the nearby Back Room @ Colectivo, which will close at the end of this year.

Architecture and urban design firm Kubala Washatko Architects (TWKA) is working with the Pabst Theater Group to redesign the space and create an environment that builds community, both inside and out.

Additional enhancements will include a blade sign featuring the venue name on the building’s facade, an on-street parklet for bicycle parking and back-of-house amenities for traveling performers, including a secure load-in space, laundering area and green rooms.

Construction work on Vivarium began in the space earlier this week.