Milwaukee election officials still counting Tuesday's ballots; record absentee voting expected in November

The results of Tuesday's primary election may not be known until later this week. As election officials explain, the delay could be a precursor to what the November election could look like.

In Milwaukee, the effort to tally up totals has been slow-going, according to the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, Claire Woodall-Vogg.

"Very high turnout for a partisan primary right before a presidential election," said Woodall-Vogg. "We also saw record returns of absentee ballots on election day."

Counting those ballots continued Wednesday because there were so many people who voted absentee. Officials said it gives them a good idea of what to expect in the fall.

"All of the results from last night were unofficial. Today and tomorrow we do an official canvas of all of our paperwork, our machine totals, and make sure that everything balances," said Woodall-Vogg.

Voter arrives at polling site in Milwaukee on Aug. 11

Of about 68,000 ballots cast in Milwaukee, Woodall-Vogg said that just over 50,000 were cast from home -- causing backups.

Advertisement

"We ended up finishing at about 2:30 this morning," Woodall-Vogg said. "For all of those who voted from the comfort of their home and safety of their home, just rest assured that we were up late last night making sure that every vote counted."

The commission is already planning for even more absentee ballots for the presidential election.

"This election was a good test run for November. We're seeing a consistent trend for mail-in absentee voting which is what we expected," said Woodall-Vogg. "Polling places went really well yesterday and I think we will have even more polling locations open on November third so that voters don't feel like they have to make a choice between their safety and voting and person."

At the same time, Woodall-Vogg said she already plans for absentee operations to ramp-up for November -- expecting a record number of absentee ballots to be cast -- and that that election is anticipated to experience relayed results, too.