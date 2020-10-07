Milwaukee Election Commission launches 'Votes Count in the 414'

The City of Milwaukee's Election Commission launched on Wednesday, Oct. 7 the "Votes Count in the 414" -- an education and awareness campaign to inform Milwaukee voters how to safely and effectively vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We are offering three ways for residents to vote in this monumental election -- by absentee ballot, in-person early voting, or in-person voting on Election Day. Our goal is to assure Milwaukeeans that their vote will be counted."

RELATED: How you could win cash watching Pence-Harris VP debate

The first way voters can vote is by absentee ballot. In Wisconsin, voters do not need a reason or an excuse to vote by absentee ballot. However, voters are required to be registered and must provide a copy of a valid photo ID to obtain an absentee ballot. Voters may either mail their completed ballot back to the Election Commission or deposit the completed ballot at one of the 15 drop-off sites located around Milwaukee. Ballots can be dropped off 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are collected by Election Commission staff daily.

Advertisement

The second way to vote is in-person early voting. Early voting at 15 sites across Milwaukee begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Voters must show a valid photo ID to vote early and will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing measures.

The third and final way to vote is in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3. If voters have not registered by Election Day, they may register in person on Election Day. Voters must show a valid photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver's license or ID card or a valid U.S. passport.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Voters and poll workers alike will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing measures. Poll workers will disinfect voting booths before and after every use and will clean and disinfect any surface the public is required to touch to keep polling places clean and safe.