Water main break causes mess on Milwaukee's east side

A water main break caused a mess on Milwaukee's east side Saturday, Feb. 6 near Windsor and Newhall.

Crews worked to repair the damage and clear some of the water before it could turn into sheets of ice in the frigid weather.

As water in the soil under pavement freezes and thaws, it creates pressure making main breaks common when it's cold outside. A similar effect can happen to pipes at home.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said there are some ways to prevent pipes from bursting.

"Right here in the Barrett household, we try to make sure that the one bathroom exposed to an outside wall -- there's times when we just have to turn that water on and make sure that it's still running and have a little drip so we don't have those pipes freeze," Barrett said.

When it comes to protecting yourself from the cold, Barrett urges everyone to limit time spent outside to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.